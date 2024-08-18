Gwaza mkhonto ka baba, gwaza!\u00a0 On the political front, I\u2019m told everyone deployed to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature is in panic mode after what MK Party did to its 18 MPs in the National Assembly who are now jobless.\u00a0\u00a0 Must be tough from a thousandaire to earning close to R100\u2009000 a month and suddenly finding themselves jobless. Shwa got it on good authority that comrades are having sleepless night fearing the wrath of uBaba that they might face the same fate as their comrades in parly.\u00a0\u00a0 The only advice I can give is always be ready, the old man can be unpredictable.\u00a0\u00a0 Look now he has just hooked himself Floyd Shivambu. Shwa cannot wait to see the magic the ex-EFF man will work on baba\u2019s party. Sorry, Juju, it must have been a bitter pill to swallow.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0