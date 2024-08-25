Shwashwi: How is it going in men-recycling queues, Asavela? 

How is it going in men-recycling queues, Asavela?

They say the way you get a man is the same way they will take him from you and that is just what we have witnessed with the beloved Asavela Mqokiyana.

Sometimes it’s better to shut up and enjoy your marriage without going on social media to brag about how you got a man. Look at you now going through a divorce and stuff. Now you are left holding the baby.

Who is now going to give us that lali content you gave us while enjoying being a housewife?

I really hope for your sake that you are going to go back to acting now and focus on what we know you for.

Perhaps you should have never spoken ill about your father Manqoba Mngqithi on social media, regardless of whether he has been a present father or not.

Shwa is really hoping that the rumours are false of Buhle Samuels being the one to take your man because wow, from what I have seen in celebville people are recycling men and husbands.

