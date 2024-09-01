Shwashwi: It was a funeral, not a feeding scheme for crying out loud 

It was a funeral, not a feeding scheme for crying out loud

Shwashwi is so disappointed by gospel artists who leaked information to the press about not getting fed at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s funeral.

This is so disappointing because why didn’t you eat at your homes and also you have now proved to Shwa and non-believers that Christians love to gossip and fail to stick to the word of God.

Thina Zungu, what is your take on this, my brother, because I really believe that you as the pastor will be able to talk to your fellow gospel artists. How could you guys embarrass the family like that by running your mouths.

