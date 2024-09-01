Shwashwi: It was a funeral, not a feeding scheme for crying out loud 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Thina Zungu
Shwashwi is so disappointed by gospel artists who leaked information to the press about not getting fed at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s funeral.  

This is so disappointing because why didn’t you eat at your homes and also you have now proved to Shwa and non-believers that Christians love to gossip and fail to stick to the word of God.  


Thina Zungu, what is your take on this, my brother, because I really believe that you as the pastor will be able to talk to your fellow gospel artists. How could you guys embarrass the family like that by running your mouths. 

