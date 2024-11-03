Shwashwi: It was a race for selfies with Caster ekasi 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 23: Caster Semenya wins the women’s 3000m during leg 2 of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at Green Point Stadium on March 23, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya made an appearance at the Thembisa 10km and Street Mile at the Olifantsfontein Sports Grounds on Sunday.  

Mokgadi, who also dabbles in coaching, is still a drawcard and throngs of people were posing for pictures and selfies with the former track sensation.  

Semenya was there to support but it would have been such a big wow for the ordinary Joe Soap ekasi to run the streets with one of Mzansi’s sporting heroes. What a missed opportunity. 

