Shwashwi: It was a race for selfies with Caster ekasi 

It was a race for selfies with Caster ekasi

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya made an appearance at the Thembisa 10km and Street Mile at the Olifantsfontein Sports Grounds on Sunday.

Mokgadi, who also dabbles in coaching, is still a drawcard and throngs of people were posing for pictures and selfies with the former track sensation.

Semenya was there to support but it would have been such a big wow for the ordinary Joe Soap ekasi to run the streets with one of Mzansi’s sporting heroes. What a missed opportunity.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content