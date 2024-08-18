It\u2019s all H2O under the bridge now, but\u2026\u00a0 Moi hopes that the xenophobic accusations on South Africans are over since Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA pageant and we have a new Miss SA, congratulations to her!\u00a0\u00a0 But Shwa needs to address Tylaaa.\u00a0\u00a0 Do you want a job at home affairs? Because you had a lot to say about a case you had no idea about.\u00a0\u00a0 You are obviously naive because you are young and inexperienced. Just because you won a Grammy, it doesn\u2019t mean you know it all.\u00a0\u00a0 Maybe you should have asked what identity theft is before you commented on the Chidimma matter. You would have learnt so much.\u00a0\u00a0 In future, stick to singing about H2O.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0