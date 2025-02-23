Shwashwi: Kelly dear, what are you cooking with Arthur 

Kelly dear, what are you cooking with Arthur\u00a0 Kelly Khumalo, my dear give Shwa the tea regarding you and Arthur Mafokate working on new music together or ngiyajola. Shwa has just so many questions if this is a relationship, you\u2019re both not suitable for each other.\u00a0\u00a0 How can you jump from one alleged abuser to another, mara Kelly. Remember this man abused Cici? You also claim that Jub Jub also abused you. Why don\u2019t you want to love yourself and focus on your career and the kids?\u00a0\u00a0 Moi really hopes that Arthur is not the father of the third baby. But ke, each to their own, if you feel like having kids that are Choice Assorted is fine then who am I to comment?\u00a0\u00a0 Maybe Shwa is just a bitter old lady who is envious of other people and how they live their lives. You seem to be walking in the shoes of your fellow sangoma \u00a0 colleague Gogo Maweni who is now going to have twins with her husband meanwhile she has three other kids from different men.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0