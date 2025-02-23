Shwashwi: Khanyi, don’t you play with your face enough to still play with our minds? 

Khanyi, don\u2019t you play with your face enough to still play with our minds?\u00a0 Just when we are still feeling pity for Khanyi Mbau for the news that she had officially broken up with Kudzai Mushonga, sis went on Instagram and casually announced that they are back together.\u00a0 \u201cI am in the car he sent headed home\u201d that\u2019s what she said. Kanjani, when we are still left with broken hearts sisi?\u00a0\u00a0 We see you trying to get us wrinkled from the mixed emotions while you know that you plaster each wrinkle you get from these on and offs.\u00a0 How are we supposed to keep up? Is this a relationship or an ongoing soapie with surprise season renewals?\u00a0 Maybe next time, they should just keep the drama private because our emotional data bundles are running out. But hey, at least love always win, even if we\u2019re confused 99% of the time!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0