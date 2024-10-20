Shwashwi: Kini, it hurts not being a comrade 

Kini, it hurts not being a comrade

Chickens have come home to roost for Kini Shandu after his event, Sebenza Women Awards was cancelled, oops, I meant to say “postponed” for lack of sponsorship.

Well, Kini is not exactly Shwa’s cup of tea but let’s give credit where it’s due; his concept was unique. It had a great potential to grow.

We all know why sponsors pulled out after that incident early this year but let us be factual here. People make derogatory statements every day on social media and they still get funding.

Some of these event organisers get financial support from the government with serious allegations hanging over their heads.

Shwa does not believe that a single incident led to this, but you did not get sponsorship because awukho kwagogo but you play for another team, uyathokoza.

Shwa will not reveal names but look around you, who has been getting funding; is it not “comrades” and their friends?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content