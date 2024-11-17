Shwashwi: Know your boundaries, please 

Know your boundaries, please

Oh, Shwa couldn’t help but notice the curious case of a certain GNU minister who seemingly forgot his “territorial decency” on his Mpumalanga visit.

The honourable Dion George strolled into MEC Makhosazana Masilela’s territory, but instead of a polite, “Sorry, ma’am, I have a few private errands to run at a guesthouse,” he left her high and dry – and raising a brow over his throwback antics. Is he riding a ghost horse from the past?

Sure, the minister has every right to his agenda, but a touch of courtesy wouldn’t hurt, especially since his party wears the makoti title in the ANC-led government.

Unlike his federal bigwig, the legendary Gogo Helen, who in her heyday was known to cook pap over a drie voet pot for Prince Keorapetse Motlhako in Bodibe, North West.

Even President Cyril knows to announce himself when working across ‘enemy’ turf. Uziphoxile, Minister Dion George! For a politician boasting a Harvard leadership coaching qualification, one would expect you to be schooling those you deem “illiterate” about the virtues of consultative leadership.

Instead, here you are, offering a masterclass in political faux pas.

