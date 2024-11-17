Shwashwi: Know your boundaries, please 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 15: Dion George (Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries) briefs the media ahead of the delivery of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s budget vote at GCIS Media Centre on July 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The budget vote will outline the Department’s 2024/2025 key priorities and articulate measures to set the agenda for the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment sector. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Oh, Shwa couldn’t help but notice the curious case of a certain GNU minister who seemingly forgot his “territorial decency” on his Mpumalanga visit.  

The honourable Dion George strolled into MEC Makhosazana Masilela’s territory, but instead of a polite, “Sorry, ma’am, I have a few private errands to run at a guesthouse,” he left her high and dry – and raising a brow over his throwback antics. Is he riding a ghost horse from the past?  

Sure, the minister has every right to his agenda, but a touch of courtesy wouldn’t hurt, especially since his party wears the makoti title in the ANC-led government.  

Unlike his federal bigwig, the legendary Gogo Helen, who in her heyday was known to cook pap over a drie voet pot for Prince Keorapetse Motlhako in Bodibe, North West.  

Even President Cyril knows to announce himself when working across ‘enemy’ turf. Uziphoxile, Minister Dion George! For a politician boasting a Harvard leadership coaching qualification, one would expect you to be schooling those you deem “illiterate” about the virtues of consultative leadership. 

 Instead, here you are, offering a masterclass in political faux pas. 

