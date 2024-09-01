Shwashwi: Kudos to Royalty Soapie Awards for rolling out the red carpet for Zola 7 

Yours in gossip headed out to the seventh annual Royalty Soapie Awards. The awards took place two Saturdays ago in Centurion at the Heartfelt Arena. Talk about making a girl travel all the way to the other side of town.

The Royalty Soapie Awards celebrate excellence in the South African television industry and recognise the hard work and dedication of performers, writers, directors, and technical crews who bring captivating stories to viewers daily.

The awards were long overdue but, alas, this year has been very busy, especially with elections and stuff.

The theme of the night was elegance and sophistication with attire that evokes charm, grace, and timeless elegance.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also graced the ceremony, while Mpho Popps, who seems to have a tender, hosted them again this year. Founder of the awards, Winnie Ntshaba, dazzled in a baby blue number designed by Zamaswazi Nkosi.

House of Zwide winning a lot of awards raised a lot of eyebrows, the likes of Nefisa Mkhabela and Karabo Magongwa, who won another award this year.

Another cast member who was supported by his partner who walked away with an award was Motlatsi Mafatshe. Shwa really wishes and hopes that Mafatshe can do the right thing and marry Gabisile Tshabalala.

Deli Malinga keeps sweeping up these awards for her role on Umkhokha, when they say it is your season, they mean this. It was good to see the awards giving Zola 7 a chance to perform and remind his fans of his talent.

By the way, Zola, I hope you have survived those minor scratches you sustained in that Uber car crash you recently had.

Shwa is pretty certain that there is something brewing between Skeem Saam’s Hellen Motsuki and Lebohang Elephant because how can on screen lovebirds get along so much in real life. Lol!!!

Motsuki looked ravishing in an orange number while Harriet Manamela also got herself an award for her role of the vicious Meikie Maputla. What a way to come back into space like winning an award.

Lethabo Mekoaa and Mahlatsi Moropo both also won the viewers choice awards; shows how much Skeem Saam is loved by the public.

Shwa also spotted the likes of Duma Ndlovu, Nomalanga Shozi, Jerry Mofokeng, Mduduzi Mabaso and Zikhona Sodlaka.

