Shwashwi: Lamola stands firm in the face of US tantrums 

Lamola stands firm in the face of US tantrums  Minister Ronald Lamola is still waiting for a callback from Uncle Sam after Donald Trump's audacious executive order to cut aid to South Africa. Trump slammed the brakes on aid this month, accusing South Africa of dubious land grabs and poor treatment of certain groups.   He didn't stop there; the president rolled out the red carpet for Afrikaner farmers, offering them refugee status, stirring up a hornet's nest of controversy. Adding fuel to the fire, Trump threw shade at South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, claiming the nation is playing hardball against the US and its BFF, Israel.   Lamola, however, stands firm, declaring there's zero chance of South Africa withdrawing its case from the ICJ. With tensions simmering and no response from the US, all eyes are on this international tango. Who will make the next move in this geopolitical chess game?