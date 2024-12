Let Shwa in on the secret and the super-fast lane

Shwa is going to need all the celebrities that purchased a McLaren to share the secret on how she can get one for herself. Cassper Nyovest, Big Zulu and Master KG, where are you guys getting all that money?

Hook up Shwa, will you, please? I hope you guys are paying your taxes, though, because we do not want to hear stories next time.

