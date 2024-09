Madam all ready to steal match on ANC ahead of expected interest rate cut

In 10 days, the monetary policy committee is expected to make an announcement on interest rates.

Experts are optimistic that consumers will be given much-needed relief as the Reserve Bank is expected to cut interest rates.

Shwa awaits as Helen Godzille spins this to be the working of the DA in the government of national unity. The ANC must prepare for a bruising with an interest rate cut.

