Shwashwi: Madam Premier, you look phly. Is it Ben 10 bait? 

Madam Premier, you look phly. Is it Ben 10 bait?

Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, Moi has seen some changes in you, yaz magogo. Have you been working out at the gym, sweetie?

You look like you have been busy in December, and it’s mind boggling that since you took leave for a month last year and installed Fikile Mbalula’s laaitie, Jabu, as an acting premier for the central province, you came back trimmed as if you had gone through a Spartan training regime.

Your new look is fabulous, and Shwa wants you to share your tips on keeping fit and gorgeous. I wonder what your estranged hubby Lawrence Mathae is saying seeing you looking so hot?

Hopefully there is no Ben 10s you are eyeing as political cougars in Free State love them young and yummy. I know those sugar mamas who rolled in the hay with pikininis. Truth is, you look phly, nkokheli.

