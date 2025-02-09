Shwashwi: Make music and stop ‘maskandi king’ madness 

Make music and stop ‘maskandi king’ madness

Maskandi music is probably the only genre where almost every artist, especially those who are mediocre talent wise, claim to be “the king”.

As things stand, leading this ludicrous and unnecessary endless debate is Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni SK Manqele, both self-proclaimed “King of maskandi”. This whole debate is bogus because it happens while those producing hit songs and leading the numbers in online music streaming platforms are ridiculed as “amavukane” (amateurs).

Right now, all avid maskandi followers will agree unanimously with Shwa that so called amavukane Limit Nala and Umafikizolo are far ahead with talent, relevance and public appeal compared to so-called kings of Maskandi Mthandeni SK and Khuzani. These meaningless titles that these two are milking dry to stay relevant forcefully, despite their obviously waning musical prowess, must be done away with.

Young, new and highly talented Maskandi hitmakers deserve to be given the platform to shine, backed up by the numbers in music streaming platforms. As the old adage goes, numbers never lie.

