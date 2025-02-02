Shwashwi: Mam Angie, flip your wig and confront M23 rebels 

Mam Angie, flip your wig and confront M23 rebels

Yaz yini, uMam Angie Motshega should flip her wig and get into the military chopper and head to the Democratic Republic of Congo to call M23 insurgents to order.

Those rebels are wiping off our soldiers in Goma, and magogo should start showing us that she is the minister of defence by taking the bull by its horns.

The military is no kindergarten where naughty kids are put in the corner as punishment.

Gogo Angie should rock some military camouflage uniform, sling an AK47over her shoulder and go and show those Congo bandits that they should not mess with us, finish and klaar.

