Shwashwi: Mapholoba Foundation launch a grand event

So, on Wednesday I was invited to attend the launch of the Mapholoba Foundation. It is an initiative by the former eThekwini municipality parks manager Thembinkosi Ngcobo. It was held at Birchwood Golf Club in Durban North.

The event started early, at around 11am, and I was prepared as I had my informal shoes, plus shorts and golf shirt on. Shwa loves men’s golf shirts, if you didn’t know.

As the weather did permit, I got the memo we were going to have a taste of the high life, connect with people in high places while playing golf.

Indeed, it was refreshing to see Ngcobo in good shape after he left his position while many KZN artists needed him.

As usual, Thembinkosi Ngcobo’s business partner, Shilex Tamarah Shange, was there with Jabu Sithole, Nobuhle Ngcobo and Purity Shezi.

As usual, Mapholoba didn’t disappoint as this was a grand event meant for VVIPs.

The first person I bumped into was none other than former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, in his charming self. But please build the needy family the house you promised.

He looks yummy to be eaten alive and is full of life. I met a long-time friend and author Soweto Mandlanzi. Soweto is the writer of the late former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s book.

Hit the gym air, you are slowly gaining it and the body you used to have before you wrote that book must return.

Tell me whatever you wrote is true.

The event went from a high note to a low. Unfortunately some of the VVIPs failed to pitch. I had to mingle with all the random Durbanites you can’t miss at local events. I don’t even want to mention names.

Mapholoba, I will be at your birthday party on November 8 as usual, with or without an invite.

