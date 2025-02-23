Shwashwi: Mawhoo and Mthandeni playing a love game  

Mawhoo and Mthandeni playing a love game\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that amapiano vocalist Mawhoo and maskandi hitmaker Mthandeni SK are not an item.\u00a0 The duo, who collaborated for the hit song Gucci that won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year have been dropping hints that suggest that they might be more than just collaborators in song.\u00a0\u00a0 From Mawhoo\u2019s saying they would make a beautiful baby together to their playing around with their fans imaginations on Valentine\u2019s Day, Shwa believes that it is just banter by the two musicians to stay topical and relevant in the minds of their supporters.\u00a0 It is also a clever way to promote their song and keep it at the top of the playlists of music lovers.\u00a0 Mawhoo does not strike Shwa as the type who would keep it a secret if the two were really dating.\u00a0 Also, Mthandeni SK would milk such for maximum PR, being the genius that he is in that department, as he is proving now by fueling the speculation that he and Mawhoo are an item.\u00a0\u00a0 Fans can relax, it\u2019s just a ploy to stay in the news, there\u2019s nothing more into it, at least for now, methinks.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0