Mini Fiks picks up the Khongolose mic\u00a0 A while back the ANC found itself in the throes of high drama when Sunday World reported that the proverbial knives were out for spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.\u00a0\u00a0 The reaction from Luthuli House? A tantrum so magnificent it would make a toddler proud. Yet the governing party last week confirmed that Bhengu-Motsiri has been placed on special leave, with Zuko Godlimpi taking over her role.\u00a0 Shwa finds it rather shameful that Bhengu-Motsiri\u2019s detractors could not even wait for her to fully mourn her loved one who recently passed away.\u00a0\u00a0 How heartless can anyone be? But Shwa knows she will still get lots of love at Mabaleng and surrounding shindigs in the south. And it\u2019s not like Godlimpi brings anything wow to the post. If like Shwa you had imagined that he was a stoic, intellectual think tank in the making, prepare to be comically disappointed.\u00a0\u00a0 His recent antics in front of the cameras suggest that the ANC may just be grooming another Fikile Mbalula.\u00a0\u00a0 What a staggering waste of potential.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0