Shwashwi: Mlungus declare love for Mzansi. Aag shem, Oom Trumpie 

Mlungus declare love for Mzansi. Aag shem, Oom Trumpie

Angithi Shwa was wondering if white South Africans would take the offer to relocate to America after that American called Donald Trump announced an executive order for Afrikaners to head to the US to escape imaginary persecution by our government.

As it turned out, the vast majority of Mzansi whites, who live peacefully with other races here, showed Trump the proverbial middle finger.

Shwa always knew the Orange Man was hallucinating for thinking that they can leave such a beautiful country to go the US as refugees.

Many took to a platform no less than X, owned by that good-for-nothing narcissist Elon Musk, and Tik Tok to make it clear Kofifistyle that hulle daak nie, hulle phola hier. They are happy to live in this beautiful country. They belong la eMzansi waya waya.

