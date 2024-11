No joyride for mama this time

SA super fan Mama Joy was snubbed for the Uganda v Bafana Bafana freebie in Kampala and old crocks Masilo Machaka, Botha Msila and some unknown lady were given a ride in the Safa chartered flight.

Even though she sucked up to embattled Safa president Danny Jordaan during his court appearance, she sadly watched the game from the comfort of her couch at home.

Next time Mama Joy, you have had your turns… a whole lot of them.

