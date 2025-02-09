Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Not even Thibos magic could help 

By Sunday World
Not even Thibos magic could help 
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 01: Kaizer Chiefs' marketing manager Jessica Moutang and Kaiser Motaung jnr during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Not even Thibos magic could help 

It was quite amusing watching the Motaung siblings, Bobby, Jessica and Kaizer Jnr anxiously lining up to shake the hand of former president Thabo Mbeki as he made his way to his seat in the VIP lounge ahead of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.  


They looked like excited kids waiting to receive packets of candy from an uncle who had been a long time away from home. Mbeki, dressed like a chairman of a taxi association obliged them each with a firm handshake before taking his seat.  

Perhaps the Motaungs thought Mbeki’s hand carried a lucky charm that would help steer them to victory. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.