Shwashwi: Not even Thibos magic could help 

Not even Thibos magic could help

It was quite amusing watching the Motaung siblings, Bobby, Jessica and Kaizer Jnr anxiously lining up to shake the hand of former president Thabo Mbeki as he made his way to his seat in the VIP lounge ahead of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

They looked like excited kids waiting to receive packets of candy from an uncle who had been a long time away from home. Mbeki, dressed like a chairman of a taxi association obliged them each with a firm handshake before taking his seat.

Perhaps the Motaungs thought Mbeki’s hand carried a lucky charm that would help steer them to victory.

