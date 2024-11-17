Shwashwi: Now, that’s a bummer, Siya 

Now, that’s a bummer, Siya

Larger-than-life Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is back to his naughty and mischievous ways again.

The much-loved Boks warrior was behaving wildly and showing off his skimpy, SA flag underpants after the Boks victory over Scotland last Sunday. It looks like since his divorce, Siya is back to his childhood, light-hearted ways.

I am sure the sight of the captain flashing his underpants must have reminded the Scots of their hero William Wallace’s scene in Braveheart, where his and his army were mooning and flashing their bums to the unimpressed English army.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content