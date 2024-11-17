Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Now, that’s a bummer, Siya 

By Sunday World
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Siya Kolisi (c) of South Africa during the South Africa men's national rugby captain's run at Merchiston on November 09, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Larger-than-life Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is back to his naughty and mischievous ways again.  

The much-loved Boks warrior was behaving wildly and showing off his skimpy, SA flag underpants after the Boks victory over Scotland last Sunday. It looks like since his divorce, Siya is back to his childhood, light-hearted ways.  

I am sure the sight of the captain flashing his underpants must have reminded the Scots of their hero William Wallace’s scene in Braveheart, where his and his army were mooning and flashing their bums to the unimpressed English army. 

