Ntsiki as you’ve never seen her before… clean and spruced up

Controversial poet and social butterfly, Ntsiki Mazwai, decided to take a bath at long last. The podcast host decided to post a photo of herself, not naked or scruffy, but dressed like a lady, even wearing high heels.

Shwa can almost imagine the shock her followers are going through just by looking at this fully dressed and cleaned up Ntsiki. She can only hope it isn’t a photoshop.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content