Shwashwi: Old toppies must keep to their lane! 

Old toppies must keep to their lane!

Shwa was left bewildered seeing former National Treasury director-general and alleged VBS Mutual Bank heist beneficiary Dondo Mogajane partying it down at Ayepyep nightclub after the Sona speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

If it is the VBS money that is still being chowed, the man is eating nicely because he was all by himself. But Shwa was further confused because old man Dondo, who has also left the Moti Group, appeared so out of place in the nightclub environment.

Mid-life crisis much? Only time will tell.

Vele, what is wrong with these old people the wrong side of 50 who do not want to retire from the streets?

Imagine a 56-year-old sharing the nightclub space with the ungovernable ama2K.

No wonder these young ones call these old men “bro” or “dawg”, if we degenerate together in the night life, we are as good as equals.

Where’s the shame of these old people on the prowl in the dead of the night at nightclubs. Goodness me!

