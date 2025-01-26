Shwashwi: Parks Tau’s roaring transformation scheme sends DA into a spin 

Parks Tau’s roaring transformation scheme sends DA into a spin

The DA is once again performing its signature routine: a swift sidestep from transformative change. This time, the DA is raising its voice against Minister Parks Tau’s ambitious R100-billion Transformation Fund, aimed exclusively at uplifting black businesses.

As usual, the DA is so quick to don its dancing shoes and jive away from such initiatives. South Africa’s legacy of apartheid has left us with a skewed economy, yet the DA seems to prefer a waltz around meaningful change, opting instead for a familiar tune that resonates deeply with its traditional voter base.

You know, the ones who thrived during those apartheid years, when equity wasn’t exactly the main dish on the menu.

Its latest pirouette involves labelling the fund as “unlawful” and “uncompetitive”. Sure, let’s talk about competitiveness in a country where equal footing is still a distant dream for many.

As the DA calls for cabinet scrutiny and warns of corruption risks, Shwa can’t help but wonder: are these concerns genuine, or just another spin in their dance of defiance? With every twirl and twist, the DA reaffirms its role as the reluctant partner in South Africa’s ongoing tango towards transformation.

