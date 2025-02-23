Shwashwi: Pirates need their talismanic matchwinner 

Pirates need their talismanic matchwinner\u00a0 Shwa is concerned about Orlando Pirates\u2019 winger Monnapule Saleng. He has recently been spotted on different media platforms attending to cattle, most likely at his hometown of Boitumelong, outside Bloemhof in North West.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa is worried that a talented 26-year-old may be kissing his career goodbye too soon. Shwa also learnt that he complained about his salary last year. Perhaps \u00a0 Orlando Pirates should contact Saleng; considering what happened two weeks ago at Loftus Versfeld Stadium,\u00a0\u00a0 Saleng could have saved the team. Shwa hopes Saleng will go back and play while pursuing his love for cattle farming.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0