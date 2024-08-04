Ramaphosa\u2019s brain: a communist capitalist conundrum\u00a0 In the hallowed halls of parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced an onslaught of accusations. From being an apartheid spy to selling out faster than a Black Friday special, Ramaphosa has defended himself with the grace of a cat ninja. Yet, curiously, not once has he denied the claim that he accused Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota of planting communist ideas in his head. It was the same back in February 2019, when Lekota first lobbed the verbal grenade into the political arena. Shockingly, our ninja-graceful president did not offer a single rebuttal. Not a hiss or a whisper. If the allegation holds true, it presents a compelling new question: who then planted the capitalist ideas in Ramaphosa\u2019s head?\u00a0\u00a0 As parliament continues to buzz with intrigue, one thing is clear: the true origin of Ramaphosa\u2019s economic and political ideas may forever remain an enigma, wrapped in a mystery.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content