Shwashwi: Refreshing to have an arts and culture MEC full of beans 

By Sunday World

Refreshing to have an arts and culture MEC full of beans 

Shwashwi loves that Eastern Cape, MEC Sbulele Ngongo. Moghel is just full of beans, and is just a breath of fresh air in the industry. Uqhafu-qhafu usisi. She collected two awards at the Satmas. One of those awards was for Vee Sholo, who couldn’t attend the event. I just hope the support was not for show but is experienced daily and felt by Eastern Cape artists.  


Still on vibey MECs, where was the KwaZulu-Natal MEC Mntomuhle Khawula? Shwa saw everyone else but you Khawula. It’d be an embarrassment if you and your team had snubbed the Satmas. Nibancishe nemali ninjalo nje. 

