Rulani tying himself up in knots up north

Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena was trending in Casablanca, Morocco after he was captured in a snap tying the shoelaces of one his players.

Mokwena is now resorting to tying his players’ shoelaces, next thing he will be hanging the nets and carrying the water. When the going gets tough, you end not knowing what to do anymore.

He may have won the hearts of the supporters with the gesture but he’s still not winning matches.

