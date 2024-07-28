Sabela awards had it all, from out of place skhothanes, almost forgotten actors and hideous omega shoes\u00a0 As if that was not enough, your trusty gallivanting gossip girl headed down to Durban on Saturday to attend the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the iconic Playhouse. The host of the evening was Nomalanga Shozi who was surprisingly very early for the black carpet proceedings.\u00a0 Shwa is not sure whether Nkanyiso Makhanya was there as Shozi\u2019s side kick, or he was there to attend the awards.\u00a0\u00a0 Either way, my guy why wear jeans at an award show? It just shows lack of effort. Clearly Bhekisizwe Mahlawu of Uzalo loves following through his character. Otherwise why was he dressed like a skhothani, together with his on-screen son. Is this how you dress out of character too or maybe you decided to borrow clothes from the set wardrobe?\u00a0 Thobani Nzuza, my guy it is very important to practise if you are going to present an award and not just come to read, because English really dribbled you on stage. But I don\u2019t blame you, it is not your mother tongue.\u00a0 It is true what they say, that when you associate yourself with certain people you end up doing what they do. Shwa is honestly going to need Nqobile Nunu Khumalo to get a stylist, pronto. I have said this before but, no, man, whoever made that dress for her must be arrested.\u00a0 Kyle Dutch my guy where have you been hiding, what\u2019s happening in the famous world of Jacob Zuma. Do you still have a music career or you\u2019re just presenting awards these days?\u00a0 Finally, Thembinkosi Mthembu won an award for his acting. The poor guy has been winning useless awards such as hunk of the year, and y\u2019all know thirsty women obviously vote for him. Now Shwa can finally take you seriously as an actor.\u00a0\u00a0 Deli Malinga is really living her best life right now and Umkhokha really gave her a chance to showcase her craft. Not her rocking shades the next morning after her big win and taking selfies with the likes of Muzi Mthabela and Melusi Yeni.\u00a0 Still on Yeni why has the industry been doing the man dirty all these years not even one nomination and awardnyana? I guess it is true that when it is not your time it is not.\u00a0 Shwa was sitting next to Mpumelelo Mseleku and was tempted to confront him about his shenangians that he is always feeding us on that reality television show but as soon as I saw those blue omega shoes he was wearing, I was put off.\u00a0 It was a touching moment to see Cynthia Shange being honoured with a lifetime achievement award and for her to open up about her health scare like that.\u00a0 Can somebody tell Shwa why Mbongeni Ngema\u2019s family did not go on stage to collect the award that he was honoured with?\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa also spotted Hope Mbhele, Wiseman Zitha, Vuyo Biyela and Nsikelelo Mthiyane.\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content