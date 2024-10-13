Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Sailor Kenny navigating international politics with a broken compass 

By Sunday World
Kenny Kunene
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 02: Kenny Kunene (MMC For Transport) at the unveiling of the rebranded Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) Fleet on February 02, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The initiative seeks to fight corrupt activities at the JRA. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Sailor Kenny navigating international politics with a broken compass 

The Patriotic Alliance, much like a lone sock that’s gone rogue in the laundry, is taking a wild spin on South Africa’s role in the Israel-Hamas saga.  

Imagine they’ve swapped their political GPS with one that hilariously points to ‘confused’. Or maybe they caught a whiff of controversy and thought,  

“Hey, let’s fly our own kite in this storm!” It was embarrassing watching Kenny Kunene chanting, “Hunt Hamas!”  

Was Kunene trying to stir the pot or accidentally spill it? Much like a badly rolled sushi mat, the Patriotic Alliance has taken a stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict that defies both logic and international consensus. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.