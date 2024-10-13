Shwashwi: Sailor Kenny navigating international politics with a broken compass 

Sailor Kenny navigating international politics with a broken compass

The Patriotic Alliance, much like a lone sock that’s gone rogue in the laundry, is taking a wild spin on South Africa’s role in the Israel-Hamas saga.

Imagine they’ve swapped their political GPS with one that hilariously points to ‘confused’. Or maybe they caught a whiff of controversy and thought,

“Hey, let’s fly our own kite in this storm!” It was embarrassing watching Kenny Kunene chanting, “Hunt Hamas!”

Was Kunene trying to stir the pot or accidentally spill it? Much like a badly rolled sushi mat, the Patriotic Alliance has taken a stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict that defies both logic and international consensus.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content