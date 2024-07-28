The first sitting of parliament of the new administration last week sure felt like de ja vu. New speaker of the house Thoko Didiza already had her hands full. Like a chorister, she kept belting out \u201corder!\u201d left, right and centre.\u00a0\u00a0 The opposition EFF party\u2019s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was also busy doing adume ngazo, taking Gayton McKenzie a notch down on full blast.\u00a0\u00a0 Mbuyiseni Ndlozi The People\u2019s Bae\u2019 was relentless even Uncle Gweezy was not spared as he came for The Tiger\u2019s \u201cuneven\u201d jacket buttons prompting madam speaker to keep barking \u201corder\u201d. My mischievous self can\u2019t help but imagine former speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula taking a peek of the proceedings from the comfort of her ndumba with glee.\u00a0\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content