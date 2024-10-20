Shwashwi: Seems ‘better late than never’ was the undeclared theme at Lemo Festival

Seems ‘better late than never’ was the undeclared theme at Lemo Festival

Every weekend in Gauteng is big but this time it was iweekend enkulu for the people of Bloemfontein. Shwa was initially supposed to attend the Cufa Festival but somehow the trip was cancelled, she is so glad right now that she saved herself from the drama that took place at that festival.

From Lira missing the Woman-to-Woman tribute concert and not giving her fans a reason, to Makhadzi and Oscar Mbo’s USB drama. Oh, let’s also not forget how Marumo Gallants also pulled a dramatic one by announcing in the last minute their intention to pull out of the football match against Kaizer Chiefs unless their demands were met.

Haai ke because Shwa is still looking for the love of her life, and therefore had to make a plan. That was why she decided to attend the rival gig, which is the Lemo Festival, which took place at the Lemo Green Park.

For a festival in its second year, the people of Free State really came out in numbers but let’s work on time management next year, shall we, good people?

Shwa is not sure why on the two days that she attended both the Lovers and Friends event and the Gin and Jazz event all the artists were just not on time. Did you guys perhaps not book them accommodation in the province or were there payment issues?

Although the festival also had its own fair share of drama, there were great vibes all round, and Shwa made sure to create unforgettable memories under the scorching sun.

Shwa actually missed almost half of the entire line-up for the Lovers and Friends event, I mean I would have loved to see newly wedded Musa Sukwane and the so loved DJ Young, who have become rather unpredictable.

However, as she arrived at midnight she bumped into Big Zulu, who was also just arriving with his team while Lloyiso was backstage waiting to perform, when he should have performed hours earlier.

People have been voicing out mixed reactions regarding his rant on stage, but what would you have done if you are busy performing, and they kept showing the next act on the screens.

Lloyiso dear, that apology proffered afterwards just seemed so forced. You did not have to apologise there and then if you didn’t want to.

Shame man Nathi Mankayi had to take the stage after that dramatic exit that Lloyiso pulled, and the guy took us all the way back to the days when he was hot in the industry when he released his first album.

Imagine, Shwa still has the CD. Yeah that’s how old I am, ma2000s.

The rest of the night or should I rather say morning was amazing with performances by Sjava and Big Zulu.

Gin and jazz was okay very chilled with beautiful and lovely tributes to some of the late jazz artists. The likes of Selaelo Selota and S’nazo gave stellar performances until we had to wait almost more than four hours for Mandisi Dyantyi, who clearly knows that he is good at what he does.

But my question is why were all the other artists after him also late coz the guy performed around 1am? It is very disrespectful to those that pay to come see artists.

Nomfundo Moh, Samthing Soweto, Simmy and Mafikizolo also performed way after Mandisi arrived, so you can imagine how late the event finished.

