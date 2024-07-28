Setting parliament, Verwoerd and all, on fire again, Ma se Kind\u00a0 National Coloured Council leader Fadiel Adams has exploded onto the political scene with fiery speeches, nearly setting off the sprinklers in the temporary parliament building.\u00a0\u00a0 During the responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa\u2019s address, Adams said he noticed that even the right-wingers were applauding so enthusiastically that he couldn\u2019t help but wonder if the person on stage was actually Hendrik Verwoerd. What a smack!\u00a0 Shwa, ever the political connoisseur, is left awestruck by how Adams simply uses his sharp wit and rhetorical skills to engage the audience and provoke thought. No insults. It\u2019s a rare talent in today\u2019s political landscape.\u00a0\u00a0 What sets Adams apart from the usual parade of uninspired orators is his magnetic presence and the sheer passion that drips from every word. His speeches are not just heard; they are felt. Only time will tell what the future holds for Adams and his political journey. May he continue to captivate audiences.\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content