Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Shaking what inactivity and boozing gave him 

By Sunday World
Shaking what inactivity and boozing gave him 
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 08: Kenneth Nkosi during ‘Five Fingers for Marseilles’ movie premiere at the Market Theatre on March 08, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in October, the local film debuted to a full house and roaring applause at the two-tiered Market Theatre. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Sun / Lucky Nxumalo)

Shaking what inactivity and boozing gave him 

Kenneth Nkosi my bro, you really love chilling with the masses and gulping that beer without shame, neh? Moi was very intrigued when I saw you dancing to Gatsheni’s Ibhodlela with a bevy of beauties and majimbos there by Tinties in Naturena, Joburg. You still have vibey moves, big guy, and seeing you shaking that mkhaba was exciting hey.  


Kanti are you no longer having out with Rapulana Seiphemo? Akere you were like the inseparable twins. It’s very worrying to see you rocking up solo. Are you guys’ still buddies? 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.