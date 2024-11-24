Shwashwi: Shaking what inactivity and boozing gave him 

Shaking what inactivity and boozing gave him

Kenneth Nkosi my bro, you really love chilling with the masses and gulping that beer without shame, neh? Moi was very intrigued when I saw you dancing to Gatsheni’s Ibhodlela with a bevy of beauties and majimbos there by Tinties in Naturena, Joburg. You still have vibey moves, big guy, and seeing you shaking that mkhaba was exciting hey.

Kanti are you no longer having out with Rapulana Seiphemo? Akere you were like the inseparable twins. It’s very worrying to see you rocking up solo. Are you guys’ still buddies?

