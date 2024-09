Shebe, take a moment to reflect, and slow down

Have y’all checked up on Shebeshxt as a grieving father? Moi heard he got a tattoo of his daughter’s face on his leg to honour her passing.

Could it be that he is feeling guilty because the poor child died due to his recklessness? I hope he attends therapy to heal and change his unhinged behaviour because we might bury his career if he continues his I-don’t-care nonsense.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content