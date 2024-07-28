Sisi Manto a lost cause in the fashion stakes\u00a0 SA football icon Stanley \u201cScreamer\u201d Tshablala was laid to rest in a glittering sendoff at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, Sipho \u201cHotstix\u201d Mabuse, Doctor \u201c16 Valve\u201d Khumalo, Zwelinzima Vavi and power couple Pitso Mosimane and wife Moira Tlhagale were resplendent and glowing with shine in their outfits.\u00a0 The PSL was represented by chairman Irvin Khoza, who is a sharp dresser in his own right \u2013 and CEO Manto Madlala. But with gogo Mato, it was a classic case of look what the cat dragged inside.\u00a0\u00a0 Madlala has never been known for style and umswenko and again on the day, she was as drab as a cold mogodu platter. She\u2019s even ransacked by shubabas these days. Shwa is so scared of old age yaz\u2019 mara!\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content