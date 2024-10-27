Shwashwi: Somebody tell Jub Jub business is not pap en vleis

Somebody tell Jub Jub business is not pap en vleis

Moi is wondering what’s happening with that joint of Jub Jub. Surprisingly Shwa has established that Ko Nameng venue in Palm Ridge, East Rand, is opening and closing like a toilet door because there are cash flow issues.

Kanti what is happening with the money to stock meat and booze vele, Jub la Maswidi? What have you done with the profit money because that ndawo ya chisa. Shwa saw the police coming the other day taking alcohol and loading it in the khwela-khwela.

Khuluma ndoda, what’s the matter? Moi doesn’t want to see another Drip-like sad story, even though wena you are just a small boy pushing your hustle in chisa nyama and spoto besigheid, maar things are going south. Heee bannaaa!

