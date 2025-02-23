Shwashwi: Sophie Mokoena’s stinging clapback to Juju 

Sophie Mokoena\u2019s stinging clapback to Juju\u00a0 It takes a special someone to stand up and call out the heavyweight firebrand that is Julius Malema. In a jaw-dropping twist, veteran broadcast journalist Sophie Mokoena fired back at Malema with a verbal volley that left onlookers gasping for air.\u00a0\u00a0 Our sassy scribe didn\u2019t just whisper a gentle \u201cplease stop\u201d, oh no! She unleashed a bold, no-nonsense rebuke, proving that she has the guts and then some to challenge the EFF commander himself.\u00a0\u00a0 For those not in the know, Mokoena\u2019s fearless style has earned her a reputation as one of the media\u2019s most daring darlings. And her latest face-off with Malema just added another fiery feather to her cap. Talk about courage under fire!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0