Shwashwi: Start shuffling through pages of football rule books, Javas 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 07: Jabu Mahlangu during the MTN 8 media launch at Park on 7th, Hyde Park Corner o n August 07, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Start shuffling through pages of football rule books, Javas 

We know that football can evoke and wind-up emotions but the likes of Jabu “Ngwana wa -Tshwenya” Mahlangu need to get their facts right before they start attacking referees and officials.  

Mahlangu, who was also known as the “Drunken Master” because of his ‘intoxicating’ dribbling skills, posted on social media and attacked the referees after last weekend’s heated matches.  

The referees were later exonerated by Safa and were praised for a great performance. Such emotional, reckless and unfounded statements has now left Mahlangu looking like a palooka and a nincompoop.  

Next time, at least try and read the rule book before opening that big mouth, Shuffle. 

