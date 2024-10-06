Shwashwi: Start shuffling through pages of football rule books, Javas 

Start shuffling through pages of football rule books, Javas

We know that football can evoke and wind-up emotions but the likes of Jabu “Ngwana wa -Tshwenya” Mahlangu need to get their facts right before they start attacking referees and officials.

Mahlangu, who was also known as the “Drunken Master” because of his ‘intoxicating’ dribbling skills, posted on social media and attacked the referees after last weekend’s heated matches.

The referees were later exonerated by Safa and were praised for a great performance. Such emotional, reckless and unfounded statements has now left Mahlangu looking like a palooka and a nincompoop.

Next time, at least try and read the rule book before opening that big mouth, Shuffle.

