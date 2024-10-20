Shwashwi: Stevie not buying into spreading forced smiles 

Stevie not buying into spreading forced smiles

As they say, “he who pays the piper, calls the tune”. This was a classic case at Stellenbosch FC when coach Steve Barker was forced to do a Rama promo and series where he was thrown into the kitchen and forced to do some baking in the TV series Taste The Love With Rama with host Mack Rapapali.

Rama margarine are the main sponsors of Stellies and argh shem Barker did look a little grumpy in that ridiculous apron and he said it himself that he would rather be on the field.

If I were him, I would have yanked one of those unsuspecting young players and thrown them into that kitchen.

