Shwashwi: Stevie not buying into spreading forced smiles 

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 18: Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows at Athlone Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

As they say, “he who pays the piper, calls the tune”. This was a classic case at Stellenbosch FC when coach Steve Barker was forced to do a Rama promo and series where he was thrown into the kitchen and forced to do some baking in the TV series Taste The Love With Rama with host Mack Rapapali.  

Rama margarine are the main sponsors of Stellies and argh shem Barker did look a little grumpy in that ridiculous apron and he said it himself that he would rather be on the field.  

If I were him, I would have yanked one of those unsuspecting young players and thrown them into that kitchen.  

