Shwashwi: Sweeping across Mzansi in record time 

Sweeping across Mzansi in record time

Hyperactive Springbok captain Siya Kolisi seems to be having a lot of time on his hands now that he has separated from wife, Rachel. Lately, the loose forward has been on the loose, and seems to be everywhere.

Last Saturday he was in Pretoria at the Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates match. A few minutes later, and to our surprise, he had scooted to the Wanderers Stadium for the SA20 final. Later in the week, he was in Mpumalanga, touring the villages with tennis great Roger Federer.

Perhaps the gentle giant from Zwide has a flying broom…

