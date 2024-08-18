Shwashwi: Take it easy shortie, you can’t keep on fighting those man mountains 

Take it easy shortie, you can’t keep on fighting those man mountains

Shwa is always keen for a breath of fresh air in our football and that is why we adore and admire new kids in school like TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi. But eish, he can a bit overzealous and tjatjarag and needs to take a chill pill and calm down.

Why is he always having beef and fighting with security guards and always wanting to be a nuisance with his raucous Ndebele drum in the stands?

In 2021, the boss of the miniature club caused a raucous when he squared up against the man-mountains security guards of Orlando Pirates after he attempted to gain entry to the venue and change rooms.

He was stopped in his tracks and a wrestling match ensued between him and the Bucs guards. Recently, he was seen arguing and was accosted by the Stellenbosch FC security detail at the Danie Craven Stadium. We think he’s suffering from a short-man syndrome this one.

