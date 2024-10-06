Shwashwi: That’s no way yokuhlukanisa unyaka, bhuti 

That’s no way yokuhlukanisa unyaka, bhuti

No, no, no Mthandeni why do you have to do your fans so dirty. Your latest feature with Mawhoo is not it, there is honestly something off about that song.

Mawhoo’s voice is literally annoying to listen. You’d swear she is on Alvin and The Chipmunks because yoh ngeke, sweetheart. Stick to amapiano.

The entire feature nje is giving clickbait, because that song is definitely not on Gucci level. Shwa thinks it is safe to say that Mthandeni can forget about winning song of the year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content