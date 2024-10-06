Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: That’s no way yokuhlukanisa unyaka, bhuti 

By Sunday World
Top looks as designers ‘Ride the Wave’ at this year’s Durban July
Mawhoo

That’s no way yokuhlukanisa unyaka, bhuti 

No, no, no Mthandeni why do you have to do your fans so dirty. Your latest feature with Mawhoo is not it, there is honestly something off about that song.  

Mawhoo’s voice is literally annoying to listen. You’d swear she is on Alvin and The Chipmunks because yoh ngeke, sweetheart. Stick to amapiano.  

The entire feature nje is giving clickbait, because that song is definitely not on Gucci level. Shwa thinks it is safe to say that Mthandeni can forget about winning song of the year. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.