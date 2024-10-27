Shwashwi: That’s no Zulu dance, and Thuli’s Urus! 

That’s no Zulu dance, and Thuli’s Urus!

We have a pandemic that is vocalist Mawhoo. My goodness, who told her she can now do the Zulu traditional dance? (ukusina). Since the release of that Gucci song by Mthandeni, she has been going around doing some weak dance that moi does not understand. Girl, I have not been in KZN for years now but I promise you, that is not how it’s done.

If it is not Mawhoo then it is ex-actress and now DJ Thuli Phongolo and her dance moves that must always show her BBL. Seriously, this year can end now; we are tired.

Anyway, aunty Shwa cannot believe that you GenZ and slay queens believe that Thuli can afford to buy herself a Lamborghini Urus.

Really? With what money? I know the girl comes from old money and she dated Maphorisa but Cyril’s economy would not allow for her to flex like that. Or maybe Shwa is behind, Thuli has other side jobs that we don’t know about.

