Shwashwi: The real Cupcake stands up against bullies of Mzansi 

The real Cupcake stands up against bullies of Mzansi

Good to see our Cupcake is very feisty these days and stands up for his country and the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Rwanda’s Paul Kagame to tell his militia to stop shooting at our soldiers and Kagame tried to tell us that he was not going to be told by our Cupcake what he should do. He even went further, saying that if Mzansi wants to bring it on, his soldiers were ready.

Then the super Cupcake told Donald Trump to go fly a kite when he threatened to pull off aid to our country and other countries. Buffalo told that US palooka to keep his own America and leave us as South Africa alone.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content