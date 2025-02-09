Shwashwi: Time for Musk to look in the mirror 

Time for Musk to look in the mirror

Billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk often stands out as a visionary and a pioneer. However, his recent endorsement of Donald Trump’s misguided accusations about South Africa paints him as a baffling paradox – a buffoon oblivious to the very history that underpins his familial wealth.

Musk, the South African-born American, seems to have forgotten – or conveniently ignored – the complex and painful legacy of the country he once called home.

Trump’s inflammatory claims about land confiscation and mistreatment of some South Africans overlook a nuanced history of colonial and apartheid atrocities, where indigenous Africans suffered under oppressive regimes.

These regimes, fuelled by a racist ideology that deemed black people as subhuman, seized land, resources, and dignity – lining the pockets of those who profited from the systemic injustice.

Musk’s family fortune, like many in South Africa’s privileged class, have roots entangled in this dark past, nourished by the blood and sweat of oppressed African people.

Musk’s endorsement of Trump’s rhetoric is a stunning display of ignorance from someone whose success is entwined with the very injustices he now seems to endorse. Perhaps it’s time for him to take a closer look at his own origins before backing unfounded hullabaloo.

