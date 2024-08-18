Too old to rob them banks, now robbing the dead of their ideas\u00a0 I am really going to need Robot Boii to reprimand his dad Mzwakhe Mbuli because how can an old man be so insensitive? I am really convinced that this man is hungry for relevance and fame because why is it when someone dies he wants to trend or reveal hidden things.\u00a0\u00a0 Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule body was still warm but there he was this alleged people\u2019s poet claiming that the gospel awards she rans successfully were his idea. Tell moi, why did you have to wait until she passed away to speak out? Is it because you know she can no longer speak for herself?\u00a0 Come on old man this thing of yours is tiring now. How about you reveal why you robbed that bank instead of trying to cash in on other people\u2019s deaths usile, wena madala. Sit down, mkhulu and enjoy your old age.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0