Shwashwi: Tough asks rev up the Rev’s engine 

Tough asks rev up the Rev’s engine

I saw one Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for Cogta in KwaZulu-Natal who is also the traditional prime minister of AmaZulu. He was being asked tough questions pertaining to his intervention in eThekwini Metro and that he was being disingenuous because the metro was being led by the ANC while he is an IFP strongman.

Instead of answering the question, the reverend got hot under the collar, accusing the journalist of asking questions not relevant to the event.

Shwashwi, as a street thug, subsequently figured out that the honourable member is under severe pressure with news that Zulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini was contemplating replacing him in his influential post as the mouthpiece of the Zulu nation.

Politics will kill you, mfundis’wami, just take it easy. As the good book would caution: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven. For where your treasure is, there will your heart.”

